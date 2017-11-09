Pedestrian advocacy group says city has no business fining pedestrians

To call attention to the problem of oblivious pedestrians, Philadelphia once painted some of these stick-figure pictures on a pedestrian path. Chicago officials are trying a different approach, opting for fines over humor. | Associated Press

Chicago has no business fining people “legally crossing the street” — even if they’re distracted by texting, reading emails, playing video games or talking on their cellphones, the city’s leading advocate for pedestrians said Thursday.

One day after a pair of powerful aldermen proposed hefty fines for “distracted walking,” the executive director of the Active Transportation Alliance branded the crackdown “misdirected.”

Ron Burke advised the City Council to focus instead on what he called the real problem: careless drivers and streets designed to encourage dangerous driving.

“Pedestrians deserve the right of way. The laws are already set up to accommodate that. Whether they’re talking on their phone, talking to a friend, listening to music or whatever, they are to be protected under the laws. Cars are supposed to stop for them,” Burke said.

“The law already rightly puts the onus on people driving a 3,000-pound car to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk. This proposed ordinance would inappropriately put the onus on pedestrians to essentially dodge cars. It makes no sense to fine people for legally crossing in a crosswalk.”

Instead of throwing the book a pedestrians — with fines ranging from $90 and $500 — Burke urged the City Council to create a so-called “Vision Zero Fund” to bankroll street improvements included in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s ambitious plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2026.

Those improvements include: better-lit crosswalks and countdown timers; pedestrian-refuge islands on wider streets; narrowing streets and re-striping the width of lanes to force motorists to slow down; installing bump-out curbs that force turning vehicles to go slower and make wider turns; and allowing pedestrians to enter the crosswalk before cars start to turn.

“The city has this plan and, unfortunately, there is no additional money to fund the types of street design improvements that we know are most effective at reducing crashes. We’d like to see a Vision Zero fund or a traffic safety fund in the city budget to help pay for these street improvements that we know work,” Burke said.

“Right now, CDOT scraps together money from lots of different sources. A little bit of [aldermanic] menu money. A little bit of TIF. A federal grant here and there. But, they don’t have a dedicated stream of revenue they can count on year after year to make these types of traffic safety street improvements. We’d love to see that in the budget.”

The “Vision Zero” plan would improve pedestrian safety by making improvements at 300 Chicago intersections, 25 CTA stations and assorted bus stops.

The three-year campaign also calls for using education and targeted enforcement to reduce an epidemic of crashes that Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld has called a “persistent plague” that has created a “true public health crisis.”

Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) and Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th) could not be reached for comment on the Active Transportation Alliance opposition to their distracted walking crackdown.

After introducing the ordinance, they pointed to the World Health Organization’s claim that people who text and walk are “nearly four times more likely to engage in at least one dangerous action” including jaywalking and neglecting to look both ways.

Distracted pedestrians also take “18 percent more time to cross the street” than focused pedestrians, Ald. Burke said.

The ordinance introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting would make it a crime to “cross a street or highway while using a mobile electronic device in a manner that averts their visual attention to that device or that device’s activity.”

It defines “mobile electronic device” as “any handheld or other portable electronic equipment capable of providing wireless and/or data communication between two or more persons or of providing amusement.” Those amusements “include” but are not limited to “a mobile telephone, mobile gaming device, text messaging device, paging device, personal digital assistant, laptop computer, video game or digital photographic device.”

The crackdown would not apply to law enforcement officers or emergency personnel “when on duty and acting in their official capacities.” Nor would it apply to people “using a telephone to call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers to contact emergency or law enforcement personnel.”

During the first six months of this year alone, 27 pedestrians were killed on the streets of Chicago. There were 26 pedestrian deaths during the same period a year ago.

Chicago would join a distracted walking bandwagon that already includes Honolulu and San Mateo County, Ca. The state of California is expected to consider a ban in January. New York City is stepping up its efforts to educate pedestrians about the dangers of “distracted walking.”