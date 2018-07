Pedestrian critically injured in Austin hit-and-run crash

A man was in critical condition after he was run over Saturday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 10:45 p.m., the 42-year-old was crossing a street in the 5400 block of West Madison when he was struck by a speeding black Jeep, Chicago Police said. The driver of the Jeep continued west on Madison.

The pedestrian was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were in critical condition, police said.

The Major Accident’s Team was investigating.