Man, 67, fatally struck by car in West Garfield Park

A 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 9 p.m., Eloy Camacho was walking south across Washington Street in the 3900 block when he was struck by a 20-year-old man driving a Hyundai Santa Fe east, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Camacho was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. An autopsy Friday found he died from multiple blunt force injuries from the accident.

The driver was not injured and may receive citations after detectives complete their investigation, police said.