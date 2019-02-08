Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Summit

A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in southwest suburban Summit.

Hilda Hernandez was on foot about 5:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Harlem and Archer avenues, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Friday found that Hernandez died from multiple injuries she suffered from being struck by a vehicle. Her death was ruled an accident.

Summit police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.