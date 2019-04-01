Pedestrian fatally struck by freight train in Glen Ellyn

Someone was struck and killed by a train Monday morning in unincorporated Glen Ellyn.

The person was hit by a Union Pacific freight train about 10:45 a.m., the DuPage County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officers arrived to area near Ellynwood Drive and Cumnor Avenue and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death.

The DuPage County coroner has not released details.