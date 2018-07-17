Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Homewood station

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra Electric District train Tuesday evening in south suburban Homewood, the transit agency said.

About 6 p.m., the 52-year-old woman was hit by outbound train No. 603 at the Homewood station, located near the intersection of Ridge Road and Harwood Avenue, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

There were no passengers on the train at the time of the collision, and the train wasn’t scheduled to stop at Homewood, Miller said. The train had made its final stop about 40 minutes earlier at the downtown Millennium station and was returning to the other side of the Electrict District line.

No further information was immediately made available.