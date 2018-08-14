Pedestrian fatally struck by minivan on I-80 in Joliet

A person was hit and killed by a minivan walk walking along Interstate 80 early Sunday in Joliet.

The male pedestrian was walking about 12:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Larkin Avenue when he was hit by a westbound 2017 Chrysler Town and Country, according to Illinois State Police and the Will County Coroner’s Office.

He was dead at the scene, authorities said. He has not yet been identified.

The minivan was occupied by a driver and four passengers, two of whom were minors, state police said. Their ages and genders were not released. No other injuries were reported.

There were no citations or charges filed in connection with the crash as of Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.