Pedestrian fatally struck by pickup in Beach Park

A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Sunday night as he was walking in north suburban Beach Park.

About 11:30 p.m., 45-year-old Novotise Robinson, of Zion, was walking in the northbound lanes of Lewis Avenue at Richard Place when he was struck by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Robinson died at the scene.

Police said he was wearing dark colored clothing.

The crash was being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake County Coroner did not immediately confirm the death.