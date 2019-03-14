Pedestrian fatally struck by semi on I-80 near Morris: ISP

A Pedestrian was hit by a semitrailer and killed Thursday morning near southwest suburban Morris.

About 11:55 a.m., state troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Brisbin Road, according to Illinois state police.

An investigation revealed the semitrailer was traveling west on I-80 when it struck the person, who was standing in traffic, state police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The person has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.