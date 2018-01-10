Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Niles

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a sport utility vehicle Wednesday night in north suburban Niles, police said.

Svetlana Gerovaya, 68, of Buffalo Grove, was walking north across the street at 7:22 p.m. in the 8300 block of Golf Road when she was struck by an eastbound Kia Sorento, according to Niles police.

An officer attempted to resuscitate Gerovaya before she was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

The Sorento’s driver, a 30-year-old Evanston man, called 911 and remained on the scene until emergency crews arrived, police said.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and was not using an electronic device at the time of the crash, police said. No charges or citations have been issued as of Wednesday night.

As of 10:30 p.m., Golf was reopened to traffic, police said.