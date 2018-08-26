Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Melrose Park

A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in west suburban Melrose Park.

The person, who hasn’t been identified, was struck in the 1900 block of Mannheim Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The date and time of the incident weren’t immediately known.

The person was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy conducted Saturday found the person died from multiple blunt force injuries, and the death was ruled an accident.

Melrose Park police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.