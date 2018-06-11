Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Northwest Side

A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle last week in the Belmont Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Paul J. Gunia, 61, was a pedestrian when he was struck about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of West Belmont, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.