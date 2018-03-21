Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near South Side

Inbound lanes were shut down Wednesday evening on Interstate 94 after a pedestrian was fatally struck. | Illinois Department of Transportation

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the South Side.

The crash happened at 8:16 p.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 33rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

All inbound lanes were shut down as of 9:30 p.m. as police investigated. Vehicles were allowed to pass on the shoulder.

The pedestrian, a male whose exact age wasn’t yet known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.