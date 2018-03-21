A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the South Side.
The crash happened at 8:16 p.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 33rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.
All inbound lanes were shut down as of 9:30 p.m. as police investigated. Vehicles were allowed to pass on the shoulder.
The pedestrian, a male whose exact age wasn’t yet known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.