Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train on Northwest Side

A pedestrian was fatally struck by Milwaukee District West Metra express train Wednesday night in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Outbound train 2243 struck the pedestrian about 6:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Neva Avenue, according to a Metra spokesman.

The person, whose age and gender weren’t known, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The train, which left Union Station about 5:45 p.m., stopped near Elmwood Park after hitting the pedestrian, Metra said. It was unclear why the person was on the tracks.

Trains were being halted until emergency personnel allowed them to move, Metra said. Metra recommended customers check for service updates on their website.