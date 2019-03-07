Man, 50, dies in Cragin hit-and-run: police

A driver ran over and left a 50-year-old man for dead Thursday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The fatal hit-and-run happened at 4:14 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero, according to Chicago police. A red Volkswagen Beetle driving south on Cicero struck the 50-year-old as he was crossed the street with another male.

The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Volkswagen driver kept going south on Cicero and has not been arrested, police said. No one else was injured.

As of 6:30 a.m., southbound Cicero Avenue was closed from Belmont to Wellington, while the northbound side was shut down from Wellington to Barry, police said.

No. 54 Cicero buses were being rerouted to Laramie Avenue in that area, according to a CTA alert.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the fatal crash.