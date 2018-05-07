Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian, porch on West Side

A car swerved off the street Monday morning, striking a man and then a front porch in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3 a.m., the 23-year-old man was walking with someone else on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, Chicago Police said. At that point, a dark-colored Jeep, driven by a male, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the man.

The Jeep went on to hit a fence and then a front porch of a home before driving away, police said.

The man was taken with a leg injury to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.