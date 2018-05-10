Pedestrian killed, another injured by car fleeing officers in West Chatham: cops

A woman was killed and a man was injured Thursday evening when they were struck by a car in the 7900 block of South Lafayette. | Google Earth

A pedestrian was killed and another was injured when a car struck them Thursday evening as it was fleeing officers in West Chatham, according to Chicago Police.

Officers had tried to pull over the car shortly before 6 p.m., when it took off from them in the 7900 block of South Lafayette, police said.

The gray car struck a 55-year-old woman, who was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. A 30-year-old man who was also hit was treated at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t provided details about the death.

Police said multiple people were taken into custody.