Our Pledge To You

STNG Wire

05/05/2019, 08:42am

Pedestrian killed on Dan Ryan

Illinois State Police Sgt. Mike Vorreyer walks from his patrol car to issue a ticket for speeding

AP file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A person died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

They were walking about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 69th Street when they were hit by a vehicle and killed, Illinois State Police said.

State police declined to say whether anyone had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. All lanes on the expressway have been reopened.

 

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending