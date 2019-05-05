Pedestrian killed on Dan Ryan
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A person died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
They were walking about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 69th Street when they were hit by a vehicle and killed, Illinois State Police said.
State police declined to say whether anyone had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. All lanes on the expressway have been reopened.