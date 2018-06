Pedestrian struck and killed in SW suburbs

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday in southwest suburban Matteson.

The crash happened about 12:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Vollmer Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy found the pedestrian died of injuries from the crash. Their death was ruled an accident.

The name and age of the victim was not yet released.

Matteson police did not immediately release details about the crash.