Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric train, halting service in both directions

A pedestrian was hit by a Metra Electric line train Friday morning at the Kensington station on the Far South Side, suspending service in both directions.

The incident was reported from train No. 734 about 7:30 a.m. near the tracks at 115th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller. Trains were not running in either direction from the Kensington station as of about 8 a.m., and passengers were warned of “extensive delays.”

Metra Electric’s 7:45 a.m. outbound train was canceled, and the next train departing Millennium Station was scheduled for 8:13 a.m., according to the transit agency’s Twitter.

The identity and condition of the person struck has not been released. Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department did not immediately have information on the incident.