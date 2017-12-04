Pedestrian struck by Metra Rock Island District train in Bronzeville

A 90-year-old man was struck by a Metra train Monday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The pedestrian was struck about 8:45 a.m. by Rock Island District inbound train No. 416 north of the 35th Street station, 106 W. 35th St., according to Metra’s website.

The elderly man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken arm in good condition, according to Chicago Police.

As of 9:45 a.m., inbound trains were on the move with delays up to 45 minutes, according to the transit agency.