Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington, UP-NW service disrupted

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a Metra train Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Barrington, leading to severe delays in the morning commute.

The person was struck about 5:50 a.m. by inbound Union Pacific Northwest train No. 606, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:02 a.m., according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller and service alerts from the transit agency. The person was killed in the crash.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

Trains were not running through Barrington as of 8:15 a.m., and service south of Barrington was limited, Miller said. Several trains were either not operating, running behind schedule or running express because they were full to capacity.

The CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Blue Line between Rosemont and Irving Park because of the delays, according to Metra. Riders should check Metra’s website for the latest service updates.