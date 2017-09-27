Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Hanover Park station

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train Tuesday night on the Milwaukee District West line near northwest suburban Hanover Park.

The pedestrian was struck by train 2250 about 7:30 p.m. just west of the Hanover Park station at 1975 W. Lake St., according to a spokeswoman for Metra.

The person was killed, according to Metra and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their name was not released Wednesday afternoon, and an autopsy did not immediately rule on their cause and manner of death.

The incident caused extensive delays on the line, Metra said. Trains were moving again by 10 p.m. with delays.