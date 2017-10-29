Pedestrian struck by SUV, seriously injured in Logan Square

A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and seriously injured Saturday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 36-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Armada east on Logan Boulevard when she turned left to travel north on Milwaukee Avenue and the SUV struck a 27-year-old woman in the crosswalk, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in serious-but-stable condition, police said.

The Armada’s driver remained on the scene after the crash, police said. She was issued citations for not exercising due care and operating the SUV without a license.