Pedestrian struck by van, critically hurt in East Garfield Park

A man was critically injured Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a van in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old man was struck by the dark-colored van about 3:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.