Pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in Evanston

A pedestrian was injured in a crash late Saturday in north suburban Evanston.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Dodge, according to Evanston police. Their age and gender were not known.

They were taken in critical condition to Evanston Hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash. The Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene.