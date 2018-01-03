Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Belmont Central

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 64-year-old man was struck by the vehicle about 6:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Belmont, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. The vehicle then drove away from the scene.

The man was being taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Due to police activity in the area, No. 77 Belmont buses are being temporarily rerouted in both directions from Belmont, Austin, Narragansett and Belmont, according to police and the CTA.