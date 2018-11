Woman, 74, fatally struck by vehicle on SW Side

A 74-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the woman was crossing the street in the 7400 block of South Cicero Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.