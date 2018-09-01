8 pedestrians hit by taxi near Navy Pier

People walk and ride bicycles on the Lakefront Trail near the Navy Pier Flyover Project construction zone on Saturday morning, May 27, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A taxi driver struck eight pedestrians on a sidewalk after colliding with another vehicle Saturday afternoon near Navy Pier.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Illinois and is being investigated as a traffic accident, according to Chicago police.

Seven people were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Three were taken to Stroger Hospital, two to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and two to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police said eight people had minor injuries and were taken to Illinois Masonic and Northwestern hospitals in good condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.