Peeping Tom wanted for looking into windows on NW Side

Authorities are looking for a peeping Tom who has been looking into windows of Northwest Side homes.

On two separate occasions, the man has approached and looked into street-level windows of homes in the 4000 block of North California Avenue and “made inappropriate comments” to residents, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The suspect was described as a man between 25 and 35 years old.

The first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. on April 30, while the second happened at 1:38 a.m. on May 3, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.