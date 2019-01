Pelosi taps Reps. Schneider, Kelly, Bustos for major new committee assignments

Illinois Democrats Brad Schneider, Robin Kelly and Cheri Bustos scored new major committee assignments, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday.

Schneider was tapped for a spot on the Ways and Means Committee.

Kelly is joining the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Bustos, who is also the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was named to the Appropriations Committee.

These three panels are among the most sought after by members of Congress.