Penguin chick hatches over Mother’s Day weekend at the Shedd Aquarium

Hatched right in time for Mother’s Day, this new arrival joins Shedd Aquarium’s penguin colony following penguin breeding season in late March. | ©Shedd Aquarium

Just in time for Mother’s Day, a Magellanic penguin chick hatched over the weekend at the Shedd Aquarium in downtown Chicago.

Born Saturday evening, the newest arrival weighed 95 grams, according to a statement from the Shedd announcing the latest arrival.

https://content.jwplatform.com/players/xVzptwM7-fxx4TQWW.js

By Sunday, the penguin weighed 103 grams, “which is consistent with the gain anticipated at this early stage,” according to the statement.

The newest arrival will stay in the nest with its parents, who equally share brooding and feeding responsibilities, until it is between 75 and 90 days old.

“At two to three months, the chick is expected to reach comparable height and weight of an adult penguin, while preparing to molt and acquire their adult feathers,” according to the statement.

There won’t be a dramatic gender reveal for awhile, however — when the chick is one year old, a genetic test will determine whether it is a boy or a girl. The chick won’t be named until then.