People leave running vehicles unattended in Park Manor, return to find them gone

People have left their running vehicles unattended and returned to find them stolen at least five times in the past week in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The vehicle thefts have happened:

between 5:20 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 7200 block of South Evans;

about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of South Indiana;

between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of South Evans;

between 12:10 p.m. and 12:13 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of South Langley; and

between 3 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the motor vehicle thefts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.