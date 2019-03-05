Our Pledge To You

03/05/2019, 01:01am

3 women pepper spray victim, try to steal handbag in South Loop: police

By Sun-Times Wire
Police released photos of three women suspected of using pepper spray on someone to steal a handbag in the South Loop.

The attempted robbery happened at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in a business in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Police believe these women attempted to rob someone Saturday in the South Loop. | Chicago police

The women approached the victim and one of them used pepper spray, police said. They failed to steal the wristlet handbag and left the establishment.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

