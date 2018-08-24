Person accidentally shot in head by friend who opened fire in Bronzeville

A person was shot in the head by a friend Friday evening in a Bronzeville neighborhood shootout on the South Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was with two other people at 7:54 p.m. when they started shooting at another group in the 500 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the back of the head by a bullet fired by one of the people in his group, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition wasn’t known.