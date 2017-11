Person armed with knife barricaded inside Chatham home

A person armed with a knife is barricaded inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Officers responded to the barricade situation about 12:15 p.m in the 400 block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago Police.

A male barricaded himself inside a home and is refusing to leave, police said. He is armed with a knife, but it is unknown if he has a hostage.

Police said it appears to be a domestic incident.