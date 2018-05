Person barricades self in South Shore store with ‘bag containing knives’: cops

A SWAT team was called after a person barricaded himself inside a store with a bag of knives Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The male “ran into a store with a bag containing knives” about 9:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

SWAT officers were called after he barricaded himself inside, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.