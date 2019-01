Person breaks into man’s apartment and shoots him in Englewood

A man was shot inside his apartment during a break-in Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3 p.m., the 22-year-old was at home in the 6900 block of South Parnell when an unknown person entered and shot him in the buttocks, according to Chicago police.

The 22-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.