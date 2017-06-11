Person critically injured in Bishop Ford crash

One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

The semi truck and pickup truck crashed shortly before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Additional details were not available.

As of 3:40 a.m., the left two lanes of the expressway were open to traffic in the area, police said.