Person critically injured in crash in unincorporated Lake County

A person is in critical condition after being injured in a crash Monday morning in unincorporated Lake County.

Deputies responded about 10:40 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 137 and Center Street in unincorporated Libertyville and found a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer with “extensive damage,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2000 Mack semitrailer pulling a gravel hauler was traveling west on Route 137 when it struck the back of the Mitsubishi, which was stopped at the intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

The Mitsubishi’s driver, whose age and gender wasn’t immediately known, was taken in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.