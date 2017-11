Person critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

A person was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. on the drive near Fullerton Avenue.

A male, whose exact age wasn’t immediately available, was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Additional details about the crash weren’t released.