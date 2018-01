Person critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on South Side

A person was critically injured in a car crash Monday night on Lake Shore Drive near the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The single-car crash happened about 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The male driver, whose age was unknown, was in critical condition, police said.

The 47th Street exit of Lake Shore Drive was closed to traffic, police said.