Person critically injured in Lawndale vacant building fire

One person was critically injured Friday morning when a fire broke out at a vacant Lawndale neighborhood building on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded about 5:15 a.m. to the blaze at the back porch of a three-story vacant building in the 1800 block of South Hamlin, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, fire officials said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m., fire officials said.

The Office of Fire Investigation is investigating the blaze.