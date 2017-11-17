One person was critically injured Friday morning when a fire broke out at a vacant Lawndale neighborhood building on the Southwest Side.
Firefighters responded about 5:15 a.m. to the blaze at the back porch of a three-story vacant building in the 1800 block of South Hamlin, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
One person was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, fire officials said. Additional details were not immediately available.
The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m., fire officials said.
The Office of Fire Investigation is investigating the blaze.