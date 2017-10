Person critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A person was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 9:18 a.m. in the 200 block of West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The male victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was shot in the chest and back, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

CTA No. 67 buses are being rerouted in the area, according to an alert from the transit agency.