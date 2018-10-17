Person dead after being found with gunshot wound in Chatham: police

A person died early Wednesday after he was found lying down with a gunshot wound in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 1:34 a.m., officers responded to an alert from the police department’s ShotSpotter gunfire sensors and found a male face down on a sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Eberhart Ave., police said.

The person had a single gunshot wound in his right side, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.