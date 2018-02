Person dies after being shot at Gary home

A person died Friday night after being shot at his home in northwest Indiana.

Authorities responded at 7:50 p.m. to the home in the 300 block of Van Buren Street to investigate the death of a male who had been shot multiple times, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.