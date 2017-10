Person dies after crash in NW Indiana

A person died early Sunday after a crash in northwest Indiana.

The male was involved in a crash at U.S. Route 30 and Utah Sreet in Hobart, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. His age and identity were not known.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2 a.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy did not rule on the male’s cause and manner of death, pending further studies.

Hobart police and the Lake County Crash Reconstruction Team were investigating the crash.