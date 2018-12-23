1 killed, 1 hurt in Westchester Crash

A man was killed and another was injured in a crash early Saturday in west suburban Westchester.

Michael Saldarriaga, 35, of Streamwood, was driving on Roosevelt Road at 4:18 a.m. when he crashed into the concrete portion of a viaduct just east of Westchester Boulevard, according to Westchester police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Saldarriaga was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead less than 40 minutes later, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found that Saldarriaga died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Saldarriaga’s passenger, a 26-year-old Glen Ellyn man, was also injured in the collision, police said. He was taken to Loyola in an unknown condition.