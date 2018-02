Person dies in Edgewater fire

A person died in a fire early Saturday at an apartment in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.

Firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to the fire in the 6100 block of North Kenmore and found the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

No other injuries were reported, fire media affairs said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire media affairs said.