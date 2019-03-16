Person dies in Wauconda crash: police

A person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in northwest suburban Wauconda, police said.

Five people were injured in the accident in the northbound lanes of Route 12 just south of Case Road, the Wauconda Fire District said in a statement.

Fire crews responded at 10:20 p.m. and extricated a trapped driver, the fire district said. The person was taken to Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington, where they died.

The other four people were treated at hospitals, according to the statement. Their conditions had stabilized.

The McHenry County coroner has not released details about the fatality.

The accident was under investigation, the fire district said.